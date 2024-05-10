No need to panic on draft infra guidelines: PNB MD & CEO Atul Kumar Goel

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
What is PNB’s growth outlook for the current financial year?
Our guidance for the next financial year, FY24-25, is an actual growth of 11.2 per cent for PNB. We aim to achieve this by focusing on RAM -- retail, agriculture, and MSME. Currently, RAM accounts for around 55 per cent of our total book, which we aim to increase to 60 per cent over the next 2-3 years. For FY24-25, our target is to achieve 57 per cent RAM and 43 per cent corporate financing.
How is PNB doing to bolster digital infrastructure?
Over the past year, the bank has focused on digital and HR transformation, engaging top consultants in the industry. This has strengthened our systems for cybersecurity. We are also expanding physically and plan to open 150 branches this year.
What are your views on PNB's Casa (Current Account Saving Account) for this financial year?
My Casa stands at around 41 per cent. Although it's challenging to increase this percentage due to the wide gap in the interest rates between fixed and savings deposits, we aim to increase it to 41.4 to 42 per cent. Last year, we opened more than 1 lakh savings accounts and over 2.48 lakh current accounts, focusing on improving our customer service because Casa is a product of good customer service.
