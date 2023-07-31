With a GDP growth of 6.5%, we will be growing at 13%: South Indian Bank CEO

The tenure of Murali Ramakrishnan as the managing director and chief executive officer of Thrissur-based South Indian Bank is set to be over by September 2030. During the first quarter of 2023, the bank posted a 75 per cent rise in net profit. Ramakrishnan lines up the reasons for better performance, future outlook and how it performed during his tenure in an exclusive call with Shine Jacob.

Edited Excerpts:



1. When you took charge, you said your focus is on retail and small and medium enterprises. Still, the majority of your loan book or around 37 per cent is coming from corporate. What is your strategy going ahead?

The road map is clear that we want to grow in retail, as it helps us in diversifying the business. We will continue to tap corporate as we find good quality clients and are able to penetrate into the segment. Every quarter, we do an analysis of various industries and we do the outlook for those industries. Depending on whether the outlook is positive, stable or negative, we are choosing the corporate in a calculated way. Maybe aviation is one of the sectors we will not touch. If the outlook is stable or positive, we have no issue in looking at them.



We have also come out with new products in the SME business, with which we are growing the business in a gradual way. We know that the segment is risky and hence very carefully maneuvering it. On April 1, we did a restructuring of our entire portfolio. So, some of our customers, who were earlier showing as SMEs and had large exposures, were shifted to corporate through realignment of our portfolio. Through the realignment some Rs 3,000 crore from SME book was moved to corporate. We started the first quarter with our total loan book at Rs 72,051 crore, in which my corporate share was Rs 23,912 crore. After the restructuring, corporate has increased to Rs 26,076 crore. Because of this realignment, you can see a growth in corporate and drop in SME segment.

2. Considering the current economic situation, what is your guidance for the current financial year?



For the last one year, the rate situation has continuously gone up by 2-2.5 per cent, because the Central Bank has increased repo rates. We expect that the increase in rates probably can happen once or may be two times in the coming two quarters. Around 25 bps change probably can happen. We hope that the liquidity situation will be a little bit of constraint because your asset growth is outdating liability growth. So, there will be pressure on mopping up of deposits.

With interest rates going up, we may have to re-price liabilities and assets suitably. So, for the overall financial year, we are having a guidance of 13 per cent growth on assets and we want to maintain our credit-deposit ratio between 75-77 per cent for the financial year. We are looking at double the GDP growth. With a GDP growth of 6.5 per cent, we will be growing at around 13 per cent, this is how we have given our guidance.



3. What were the major drivers of your growth during the first quarter?

We are growing with quality as a focus across all product segments. We are seeing good traction and are able to attract high-quality customers to our fold. In retail, our credit card and personal loan book are growing.



On the asset side, we have seen a 15 per cent growth, in tune with the guidance we have given of 13 per cent. Advances have grown from Rs 64,704 crore in June 2022 to Rs 74,102 crore in Q1 this year.

As far as the liabilities are concerned, there has been a liquidity situation in the market, where the liabilities are getting re-priced and also market opportunity is available for any investor to switch over to equity or mutual funds, because the capital market is doing so well. People also do not want to keep their money in a current account or savings account. To that extent, we find that deposits have to be re-priced in order to retain the customers. So, we have been very carefully increasing our liability pricing. We are seeing a good growth in our liabilities of around 8 per cent. Retail also has grown by 6 per cent.



Recovery has been a very good story for us. Last year, we did about Rs 1,800 crore of upgrades and recovery. This year also we are targeting Rs 1,800 crore.

4. Your average overall ticket size has decreased from Rs 17 lakh when you took charge to less than Rs 14 lakh as on June 2023. Can you throw some light on that?



This is because of the number of customers we are adding in retail like personal loan, credit card all increased. In terms of the number of retail customers we are adding, that book was almost negligible when I took charge. That has touched close to Rs 3,000 crore today.

Also on the gold loan book, we are consistently growing. As I am talking to you, gold is around 20 per cent of our overall personal loan book. In corporate also, some of our customers are having short-term loans also. So, rather than looking at overall ticket size, one should look at segment-wise ticket size. Gold loan portfolio during the last year Q1 was Rs 11,961 crore, including agri gold loan of Rs 9,064 crore. This has gone up to Rs 14,478 crore during the Q1 of 2023, with agri share at Rs 11,282 crore. It has seen a year-on-year growth of 21 per cent.



5. You joined the bank amid Covid and then it had two serious issues – low capital adequacy and low provision coverage ratio. How far were you successful in both these parameters?

We raised a capital of Rs 240 crore in March 2021. That is the actual capital that we raised. Other than that our capital adequacy is showing increase because of the fact that the portfolio that we are building from the new book is of extremely impeccable quality. I have added Rs 46,000 crore since October 2020. As you keep churning the legacy bad quality book with a good quality book, your risk density will be coming down. That is why our capital adequacy reached 17.25 per cent by the end of the last financial year.