Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 11:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ACME Solar Holdings Q4 results: Net profit dips 77% to Rs 122 crore

ACME Solar Holdings Q4 results: Net profit dips 77% to Rs 122 crore

As per the filing, its finance costs increased to Rs 205.5 crore from Rs 177.3 crore in the January-March period of FY24

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

For the entire FY25, the net profit rose to Rs 250.8 crore from Rs 697.7 crore in FY24 | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ACME Solar Holdings has reported a more than 77 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 122 crore for the March quarter, mainly due to an exceptional gain in the year-ago period.

In January-March FY24, the company had reported an exceptional gain of Rs 696 crore from the divestment of 369 MW of operational solar assets in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka, it said.

The company had clocked Rs 532.3 crore net profit in Q4 FY24 on account of the exceptional gain.

However, the company increased its total income to Rs 539.2 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 318 crore in the year-ago quarter, a BSE filing said on Monday.

 

As per the filing, its finance costs increased to Rs 205.5 crore from Rs 177.3 crore in the January-March period of FY24.

Also Read

solar energy, solar, solar panel

ACME aims Rs 10K cr revenue from solar module, cell manufacturing by 2030

investment

ACME Solar plans Rs 17,000 crore capex by 2026 for renewable expansion

solar panel

ACME Solar plans Rs 17,000 crore capex for hybrid renewables in FY26

solar panel, solar cell, solar plant, solar, energy, climate, earth, green energy, climate change, renewable

Motilal Oswal says 'Buy' ACME Solar for 59% upside, initiates coverage

Q3 result

ACME Solar Q3 results: Net profit jumps two-and-a-half-fold to Rs 112 cr

Depreciation and amortisation expenses also rose to Rs 102.2 crore from Rs 61.2 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the entire FY25, the net profit rose to Rs 250.8 crore from Rs 697.7 crore in FY24.

In a separate filing, the company said its wholly-owned subsidiary ACME Sikar Solar Private Ltd commissioned Phase-II of a 112.5 MW solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

With this, ACME Sikar Solar Private Ltd has achieved a commissioned capacity of 165 MW out of 300 MW, and the balance capacity is under commissioning.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the company said it divested 369 MW of its operational assets in Q4 FY24, which resulted in a one-time exceptional gain of approximately Rs 696 crore.

Net debt stood at Rs 7,507 crore as of FY25.

ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio of 6,970 MW spanning solar, wind, FDRE and hybrid solutions.

The company is one of the top 10 renewable energy Independent Power Producers in India with an operational capacity of 2,705 MW and under-construction capacity of 4,265 MW.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q4 results today: NHPC, Dixon Tech, Hindalco on May 20; see full list

Q4, Q4 results

New India Assurance's Q4 FY25 net profit declines 2% to ₹347 crore

Q4, Q4 results

Power Grid Q4 results: PAT almost flat at Rs 4,143 cr, income up marginally

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 13.7% to ₹214.72 crore

Petronet LNG (Photo: LNG Prime)

Petronet Q4 results: Net profit rises 45% to ₹1,070 cr, revenue down 10%

Topics : ACME Solar Holdings ACME Solar renewable energy Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon