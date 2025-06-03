Adani considers entering airport ground handling bids after Celebi's exit

By Mihir Mishra

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate is considering bidding for ground handling services at two airports, as it looks to diversify into a new line of business after India shut out Turkish operator Celebi Hava Servisi AS.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. is “evaluating” bids for the airports in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Chief Executive Officer Arun Bansal said on the sidelines of an aviation industry event in New Delhi. A closely held unit of the flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd., it operates eight Indian airports including these two and an upcoming facility in Navi Mumbai.

The foray aligns with the ports-to-power conglomerate’s strategy of branching into allied sectors that dovetail with its existing businesses. It also fills a gap left by Celebi’s sudden exit last month after India’s civil aviation security agency revoked its security clearance on grounds related to national security.