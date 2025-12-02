S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its rating outlook on Vedanta Resources to 'positive' from 'stable'.
In a statement, the rating agency said it has also affirmed the issue rating of 'B' on the Vedanta Resources' senior unsecured notes.
S&P has cited factors like a timely ramp-up of Vedanta Resources' recently commissioned facilities in the aluminium business, which will improve the company's cost structure and support its earnings and cash flow.
It has also noted the lower interest expenses at the holding company level, that will aid in deleveraging the balance sheet.
"The positive rating outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade if Vedanta Resources continues its track record of reducing debt at the holding company and operating at a lower consolidated leverage, even as it pursues growth opportunities.
"This could materialise as the company improves its cost structure from deeper backward integration. In our base case, we see a path for the company's FFO-to-debt (funds from operations) to improve to 30 per cent over the next 12-18 months," it said in a statement.
S&P has also expressed a positive stance on Vedanta Resources' earnings growth in the next few fiscals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app