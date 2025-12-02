Razorpay secures RBI's PA-CB licence to enable cross-border payments

The licence adds another regulatory layer to the company’s already large-scale payments infrastructure, which is used by exporters, SaaS firms, freelancers, D2C brands and global companies entering India. Leading international brands such as Airbnb, Agoda, Klook, Shopify and Hostinger rely on Razorpay for payment services.

Commenting on the development, Shashank Kumar, managing director and co-founder at Razorpay, said, “At Razorpay, we’ve always seen ourselves as a money-movement platform for businesses, not just a payments company. With Razorpay International Payments, we’re taking the complexity out of cross-border payments and creating one trusted solution for ambitious businesses on both sides. Further, receiving the PA-CB license reinforces our deep focus on compliance, our partnerships with banks and regulators, and our commitment to helping Indian businesses participate in the global economy with confidence."

What Razorpay international payments offers

Razorpay says its international payments platform is built to match how money moves in a fast, digital-first world.

Indian companies can accept payments in more than 130 currencies through cards, wallets and local bank transfers. Optimised payment flows help achieve 95 per cent success rates on international transactions.

International platforms can start operating in India instantly without creating a local entity. They can offer UPI, RuPay, EMIs, netbanking and over 100 local payment methods through one integration. The system provides INR-based pricing, OTP-led checkout and India-based support.

By combining payments, compliance and financial infrastructure in one place, the company says it is creating the foundation that will help Indian companies reach customers across the world.