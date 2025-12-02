Bajaj Auto gets ₹34.74 crore tax demand over spare parts classification

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said it has received a tax demand of ₹34.74 crore on account of the alleged misclassification of spare parts supplied by it.
The order issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, also imposed a penalty amounting to ₹3.47 crore, the Pune-based firm said in a regulatory filing.
According to tax authorities, the company, being a manufacturer of automobiles, the spare parts being a customised product, only used in the manufacturing of vehicles, would get classified as auto parts, disregarding the principle of general rules of interpretation, the company said.
Bajaj Auto believes that it has a very strong case on merit as it has been rightly classifying the parts and accessories for more than three decades, following the General Rules of Interpretation, relevant section notes, chapter notes and HSN Explanatory notes, which are supported by various judicial precedents.
Therefore, the company stated that it believes the tax demand is not maintainable in law.
The said order is an appealable order, and the company will take appropriate legal remedies as per law, it stated.
The company's shares were trading 0.46 per cent down at ₹9,051 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app