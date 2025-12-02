Bajaj Auto gets ₹34.74 crore tax demand over spare parts classification

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said it has received a tax demand of ₹34.74 crore on account of the alleged misclassification of spare parts supplied by it.

The order issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, also imposed a penalty amounting to ₹3.47 crore, the Pune-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

According to tax authorities, the company, being a manufacturer of automobiles, the spare parts being a customised product, only used in the manufacturing of vehicles, would get classified as auto parts, disregarding the principle of general rules of interpretation, the company said.

Bajaj Auto believes that it has a very strong case on merit as it has been rightly classifying the parts and accessories for more than three decades, following the General Rules of Interpretation, relevant section notes, chapter notes and HSN Explanatory notes, which are supported by various judicial precedents.