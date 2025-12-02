Air India flew 8 times without airworthiness licence: Here's what it means

Air India's 164-seat Airbus A320 with an expired airworthiness licence flew eight times on November 24-25, according to a report by The Economic Times. The issue was reportedly highlighted by an engineer, and the plane was taken out of service.

The incident raises concerns as it comes months after the deadly London-bound Dreamliner crash in June that killed 260 civilians. An airworthiness licence is mandatory for all planes to ensure the safety of the passengers.

Here's a breakdown of what an airworthiness licence is and its significance.

What is an airworthiness licence?

The airworthiness licence or the certificate of airworthiness is issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to a complete aircraft, indicating that it meets all the requirements of design and is in a safe condition for flight. It is issued after a plane passes all necessary inspections, maintenance checks, and safety standards.

Why it matters Flying without an airworthiness certificate is a serious issue because operating without it breaks the law and puts the safety of passengers at risk. According to Rule 15 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, no aircraft can operate unless it has a valid certificate of airworthiness or a special certificate issued by the DGCA. The aircraft must be properly maintained according to the safety rules in the country, and all conditions of the certificate must be followed. Additionally, the plane must always carry the certificate and other required documents on board. The licences are usually renewed three months in advance, and engineers check documents every night. The fact that the plane flew eight times with an expired licence raises questions about Air India’s safety culture.

What did Air India say? According to The Economic Times report, Air India said it has suspended staff involved in allowing the aircraft to fly, and the A320 is now grounded. Flying without a valid licence may also affect insurance and leases, putting the airline in further trouble. Air India also said it reported the issue to DGCA and started an internal investigation. Although DGCA inspectors do spot checks, airlines are responsible for keeping planes safe. What are the penalties? According to the Aircraft Rules, 1937, not possessing a valid certificate of airworthiness or special certificate of airworthiness is considered the highest level of offence (Level 10) and attracts hefty penalties of up to ₹25 lakh per individual and up to ₹1 crore for a large organisation.