Adani Power to invest $3 bn to set up 2400 MW power project in Bihar

Adani Power on Saturday said it will set up a 2,400 MW ultra super-critical power plant in Bihar at an investment of USD 3 billion (around ₹26,482 crore).

The Adani group company, in a statement, said that it has signed a 25-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd. (BSPGCL) to supply power from the project that will come up at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district of the state.

The PPA is further to the Letter of Award issued by BSPGCL to Adani Power, on behalf of North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL) in August.