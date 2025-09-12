Apollo Hospitals to acquire IFC's 30.5% in health and lifestyle arm

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (AHEL), India’s largest integrated healthcare provider, has announced two major developments: the acquisition of International Finance Corporation’s (IFC’s) 30.58 per cent stake in Apollo Health and Lifestyle (AHLL) and the launch of a new Comprehensive Oncology Centre with next-generation proton therapy in Gurugram.

The board of AHEL, at its meeting on Friday, approved the acquisition of 41.65 million equity shares from IFC and IFC EAF Apollo Investment Company for a total cash consideration of Rs 1,254 crore. At Rs 301.09 per share, the transaction will raise AHEL’s stake in AHLL to 99.42 per cent, consolidating the subsidiary under full ownership.

AHLL, incorporated in 2000, is one of India’s largest integrated retail healthcare platforms, with operations spanning primary care, diagnostics, birthing and women’s health services, dental clinics, dialysis centres, and ambulatory care facilities. The company reported a turnover of Rs 1,553.5 crore in FY25, up from Rs 1,365.3 crore in FY24. “This acquisition is a decisive step that will allow for sharper capital allocation and a greater focus on select high-potential segments,” said Suneeta Reddy, managing director, Apollo Hospitals. “With disciplined growth, improved profitability, and enhanced return on capital employed, we see AHLL becoming a value-accretive driver in Apollo’s integrated healthcare portfolio.”

Joint managing director Sangita Reddy added: “By bringing AHLL fully into Apollo’s fold, we are sharpening the business focus across its four verticals — primary care and diagnostics, birthing and women’s health, ambulatory care, and dialysis and dental. This sharper focus will enable AHLL to scale more effectively and serve patients with more personalised and accessible models of care.” Alongside the acquisition, Apollo Hospitals also announced plans to invest Rs 573 crore in setting up a 100-bed Comprehensive Oncology Centre at Gurugram. The centre will house India’s first Proteus One single-gantry next-generation proton beam therapy system, a cutting-edge technology for precision cancer treatment.

The facility will be part of the Phase II expansion of Apollo’s upcoming 500-bed hospital in Gurugram, scheduled for completion by FY29. This will mark Apollo’s third proton therapy installation in India, after Chennai and the upcoming Hyderabad facility. “Cancer care is evolving rapidly, and at Apollo, we remain steadfast in our mission to stay ahead of this evolution,” said Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson. “The next-generation proton therapy is a leap towards personalised, precise, and highly effective cancer treatment.” Founder-chairman Prathap C Reddy said: “Our commitment is to ensure that India remains at the forefront of medical innovation, providing patients with access to the world’s most advanced treatments. This technology will allow us to achieve superior outcomes and improve the quality of life for cancer patients in India and beyond.”