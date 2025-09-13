Flipkart Internet FY25 revenue rises 14%, losses narrow 37% on IPO prep

Flipkart Internet, the marketplace arm of e-commerce giant Flipkart, reported revenue of ₹20,493 crore in FY25, a 14 per cent increase over the previous year. Net losses narrowed 37 per cent to ₹1,494 crore, according to regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies.

The revenue growth marks a slowdown from the 21 per cent rise in FY24. The company had posted more than 20 per cent growth in each of the two preceding years.

Flipkart generates income primarily from marketplace operations, logistics services, and advertising.

In FY25, advertising revenue rose 27 per cent to ₹6,317 crore from ₹4,973 crore a year earlier. Revenue from marketplace fees more than doubled to ₹7,751 crore, compared with ₹3,734 crore in FY24. In contrast, income from logistics services fell sharply to ₹4,224 crore from ₹6,838 crore the previous year.