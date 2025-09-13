Home / Companies / News / Flipkart Internet FY25 revenue rises 14%, losses narrow 37% on IPO prep

Flipkart Internet FY25 revenue rises 14%, losses narrow 37% on IPO prep

Flipkart Internet, the marketplace arm of Flipkart, posted ₹20,493 crore in revenue and cut losses to ₹1,494 crore in FY25, as the Walmart-owned firm readies for a public listing

Flipkart
Flipkart generates income primarily from marketplace operations, logistics services, and advertising (Photo: Reuters)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 7:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Flipkart Internet, the marketplace arm of e-commerce giant Flipkart, reported revenue of ₹20,493 crore in FY25, a 14 per cent increase over the previous year. Net losses narrowed 37 per cent to ₹1,494 crore, according to regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies.
 
The revenue growth marks a slowdown from the 21 per cent rise in FY24. The company had posted more than 20 per cent growth in each of the two preceding years.
 
Flipkart generates income primarily from marketplace operations, logistics services, and advertising.
 
In FY25, advertising revenue rose 27 per cent to ₹6,317 crore from ₹4,973 crore a year earlier. Revenue from marketplace fees more than doubled to ₹7,751 crore, compared with ₹3,734 crore in FY24. In contrast, income from logistics services fell sharply to ₹4,224 crore from ₹6,838 crore the previous year.
 
Total expenses rose 8 per cent year-on-year to ₹22,311 crore. Employee benefit expenses declined 8 per cent to ₹4,748 crore, while marketing costs surged 37 per cent to ₹4,100 crore, accounting for about 18 per cent of total expenses.
 
In July, Flipkart carried out an employee stock option (ESOP) buyback valued at $50 million, with about 7,000 employees expected to benefit.
 
Flipkart, headquartered and operating in India, is also relocating its holding company from Singapore to India. The Walmart-owned firm, valued at around $36 billion, is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) within the next 12–15 months, according to sources.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apollo Hospitals to acquire IFC's 30.5% in health and lifestyle arm

Tata Sons board discusses A-I future; no decision on director appointments

Giorgio Armani's Will directs heirs to sell majority stake, consider IPO

Myntra partners with Vellvette Lifestyle to launch beauty brand for Gen Z

DMRC signs six-year deal with Alstom to boost red, yellow line service

Topics :IPOCompany ResultsFlipkartFlipkart dealIPOs

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story