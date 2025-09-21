Adani seeks accountability as Sebi dismisses Hindenburg allegations

The Adani Group is pushing for accountability against Hindenburg Research after the US firm’s allegations wiped out almost $150 billion in shareholder value in 2023 before being dismissed by regulators, according to top group sources.

“With Sebi’s orders behind us, the real question is who will hold Hindenburg responsible for the losses inflicted on millions of investors,” said a person close to the Adani Group, requesting anonymity as the matter is sensitive.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) last week gave the conglomerate a clean chit, ruling out related-party violations under the laws then in force. Suspicious loans flagged in Hindenburg’s January 2023 report were deemed commercial in nature and repaid with interest, according to Sebi’s final orders. The group had denied the allegations, while the promoters sold shares in group companies soon after the report and repaid debt to stabilise the stock.

The person added that while the short-seller profited from the turmoil, retail investors bore the cost. The group’s total market capitalisation has yet to return to the peak reached before the release of the Hindenburg report. Hindenburg has since disbanded in 2025, leaving what Adani sources describe as an “accountability vacuum.” In July this year, Sebi issued show-cause notices to Hindenburg Research, US-based hedge fund manager Mark Kingdon, and four others, accusing them of colluding to use non-public information to build short positions against the Adani Group. According to the notice, Kingdon — through a Mauritius-based fund — established short positions ahead of Hindenburg’s report. It said the report “misled” readers and caused “panic” in Adani Group stocks, “deflating prices to the maximum extent possible and profiting from the same.”