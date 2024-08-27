Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Air India adds 7 regional languages to enhance customer support services

Air India adds 7 regional languages to enhance customer support services

The seven languages that have been in the airline's round-the-clock customer support services are Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu

Air India
Special assistance in Indian languages to Air India customers will be available from 0800 am to 2300 pm. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 6:30 PM IST
Air India on Tuesday said it has enhanced its customer support services by adding seven new languages to its IVR system, including Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Malayalam, besides the existing English and Hindi.

IVR (Interactive Voice Response) system will now automatically recognise the customer's language preference based on the user's mobile network, eliminating the need to manually choose a language, and thereby reducing the response time, the airline said in a statement.

The seven languages that have been in the airline's round-the-clock customer support services are Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu, the statement said.

Air India has recently set up five new contact centres, offering round-the-clock assistance to its customers worldwide with dedicated desks for premium and frequent flyers.

Special assistance in Indian languages to Air India customers will be available from 0800 am to 2300 pm, every day, the airline said.


First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

