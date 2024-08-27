Air India adds 7 regional languages to enhance customer support services

Air India on Tuesday said it has enhanced its customer support services by adding seven new languages to its IVR system, including Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Malayalam, besides the existing English and Hindi.

IVR (Interactive Voice Response) system will now automatically recognise the customer's language preference based on the user's mobile network, eliminating the need to manually choose a language, and thereby reducing the response time, the airline said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The seven languages that have been in the airline's round-the-clock customer support services are Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu, the statement said.