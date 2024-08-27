Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Bharti Airtel to shut down Wynk Music app, absorb all employees: Report

Bharti Airtel to shut down Wynk Music app, absorb all employees: Report

The company has entered into an agreement with Apple to provide access to Apple Music with special offers to its customers who use iPhone

Airtel, Bharti Airtel
A signage of Bharti Airtel in Mumbai.Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharti Airtel will exit from music vertical and shut down its Wynk Music app, according to sources.

The company will absorb all Wynk Music employees.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Airtel is planning to close Wynk Music in the next couple of months. It will absorb all the employees into the company," a source told PTI.

When contacted, an Airtel spokesperson confirmed the development.

"We can confirm that we will sunset Wynk Music and all Wynk music employees will be absorbed within the Airtel ecosystem. Airtel users will have access to Apple Music. Additionally, Wynk Premium users will receive exclusive offers from Airtel for Apple," the spokesperson said.

The company has entered into an agreement with Apple to provide access to Apple Music with special offers to its customers who use iPhone.

Starting later this year, Airtel Xstream customers will gain access to Apple TV+ content as part of Airtel’s premium Wi-Fi and postpaid plans.

The Apple Music and Apple TV+ offers will be available exclusively to Airtel customers in India later this year.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Airtel, SBI Life receive tax demand notice from GST appellate authority

Telco operators ask Trai to bring OTT apps under licensing framework

Premium

No intention of a takeover; not asked for board seats: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Premium

A slice of Britain: Bharti's BT deal will play out in the long run

Bharti Airtel's 5G user base rose to 90 million at Q1-end: MD Gopal Vittal

Topics :Bharti AirtelWynk Music

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story