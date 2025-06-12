Air India crash: I would like to express deep sorrow, says CEO Wilson

The Air India MD and CEO, Campbell Wilson, expressed sorrow over the Ahmedabad plane crash that involved 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board.

“I want to brief you on a serious incident that involved an Air India aircraft a short while ago, but first and most important, I would like to express our deep sorrow about this event,” said Campbell Wilson, MD and CEO, Air India. “Flight AI 171 was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board. Of the passengers, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, there are seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national,” said Wilson.

Passengers of the London-bound flight were transported by local authorities to nearby hospitals. The CEO stated, “We are actively working with the authorities on all emergency response efforts.” “I know that there are many questions and I will not be able to answer them all. But I do want to share the information that we have at this time. Air India flight AI 171, operated with a Boeing 787-8 aircraft travelling from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, has been involved in an accident after take-off,” he said. Air India has dispatched a team of caregivers to Ahmedabad to offer support. The airline stated, “Investigations can take time. But anything we can do, we are doing. We know that many people are concerned for the welfare of their loved ones.”

Air India has established dedicated helplines for friends and family. The contact number is 1800-56-91-444. "This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India, and our efforts are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones," he said. "We understand people are eager for information and please know that we will continue to share accurate and timely information as soon as we can, but anything we report must be accurate and not speculative. We owe that to everyone involved," the CEO stated.