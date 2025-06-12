DCM Shriram to acquire Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals for ₹375 crore

DCM Shriram on Wednesday said its Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of a 100 per cent equity stake in Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Limited (HSCL) for ₹375 crore. DCM Shriram plans to pay ₹375 crore in one or more tranches, subject to adjustments in the terms of definitive agreements.

The agreements for the acquisition were approved at the board meeting held on 12 June 2025, and the transaction is expected to be completed by September 2025, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The acquirer operates across chemicals, agri-rural, and value-added businesses.

HSCL, headquartered in Bharuch, Gujarat, operates in the epoxy and advanced materials segment. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of solid and liquid epoxy resins, reactive diluents, formulated epoxy resins and curing agents. HSCL was incorporated on 11 July 2003.