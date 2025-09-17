Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / MakeMyTrip partners with Zomato to offer on-train meal delivery service

MakeMyTrip partners with Zomato to offer on-train meal delivery service

After booking, passengers can avail services such as on-train food delivery in partnership with Zomato, live Passenger Name Record (PNR) status updates, and real-time train tracking

Rajdhani Express from New Delhi to Dibrugarh stationed at a platform

MakeMyTrip has teamed up with Zomato for on-train food delivery service (Photo: Shutterstock)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Online travel booking company MakeMyTrip has partnered with food delivery platform Zomato to enable train passengers to order meals directly to their seats. Travellers booking tickets using the MakeMyTrip app can choose from over 40,000 restaurants across more than 130 stations, the company said in a release on Wednesday.
 
Post-booking, passengers can enjoy services such as on-train food delivery in partnership with Zomato, live Passenger Name Record (PNR) status updates, and real-time train tracking that guides them until their destination.
 
The collaboration with Zomato will contribute to strategically unlocking one of the fastest-growing consumption opportunities in India, Raj Rishi Singh, chief business officer and chief marketing officer, MakeMyTrip, said. “Over the past few years, we have been growing faster than the overall industry in the train booking domain, driven by a sustained focus on customer-centric innovations. With the launch of our Food on Train Marketplace, we are taking another step in enhancing the travel experience by giving passengers greater choice and convenience," Singh added.
 
 
In financial year 2024-25 (FY25), over 90,000 rail passengers used Indian Railways’ e-catering services every day, registering a 66 per cent year-on-year (Y-oY) growth. MakeMyTrip plans to capitalise on this rising demand through its ‘Food on Train’ service, which offers a wide range of meal options, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and quick snacks. The platform leverages its proprietary ‘Live Train Status’ tool to prompt travellers to place orders at the most convenient time during their journey. MakeMyTrip will also launch targeted campaigns aimed at increasing awareness of its on-train food delivery service.
 
On-train food delivery

Also Read

A traveler puts a tag on their luggage.

Pilgrimage sees 20% jump in high-value bookings as devotees upgrade stays

ram mandir, ayodhya

India's temple tourism goes premium: Bookings for ₹7,000-10K+ rooms up 24%

MakeMytrip

MakeMyTrip charts global expansion route, boosts corporate travel focuspremium

MakeMyTrip

Travel aggregator MakeMyTrip targets 'Bharat' with GenAI travel assistant

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip adds UK's largest hotel chain to strengthen hotel portfolio

 
Since becoming an authorised IRCTC partner for on-train food delivery, Zomato has fulfilled over 4.6 million orders across more than 130 railway stations. The service provides passengers with a broad selection of cuisines and price points, along with the option to pre-book meals up to seven days in advance using their PNR details.
 
Enhanced booking experience
 
During the pre-booking phase, travellers can utilise helpful tools such as route extension assistance, suggestions for nearby stations, connected travel plans, and the recently introduced seat availability forecast. At the time of booking, features like Seat Lock, Trip Guarantee, and Free Cancellation offer additional flexibility.

More From This Section

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

BeyondSquare raises $4 mn from Avant to expand financial reporting services

adani

Adani-led Sri Lanka container terminal to double capacity ahead of deadline

Marico

I-T dept conducts survey op against Marico Group over alleged tax evasion

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank gets ₹49 crore GST demand over alleged short payment of tax

KPI Green Energy

KPI Green Energy to raise $363 million from SBI, says CFO Salim Yahoo

Topics : MakeMyTrip Zomato Trains train journey BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyPM Modi 75th BirthdayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon