Home / Companies / News / Airtel Business connects over 20 million devices via IoT solutions

Airtel Business connects over 20 million devices via IoT solutions

Airtel Business is the business-to-business (B2B) division of telecom company Bharti Airtel

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Airtel IoT enables enterprises across industries such as automobile, energy, utilities, logistics, financial services, manufacturing and others with a secure and dedicated private network for the safe transmission of all customer data across connected devices

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced that its B2B division has become the first ICT service provider in the country to connect over 20 million devices through its Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

Airtel Business is the business-to-business (B2B) division of telecom company Bharti Airtel.

Airtel IoT enables enterprises across industries such as automobile, energy, utilities, logistics, financial services, manufacturing and others with a secure and dedicated private network for the safe transmission of all customer data across connected devices.

Recent key wins for Airtel IoT deployment include a partnership with Secure Meters for the deployment of 1.3 million smart meters in Bihar on NB-IoT, a partnership with TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited for the deployment of 200,000 smart meters in Odisha, as well as a pact with Matter Motor Works to power 300,000 bikes through cellular IoT.

"IoT is a key pillar in India's digital growth journey and, as a brand powering this journey with our future-ready technology solutions for connected devices, we are delighted to achieve this significant milestone of 20 million connected devices on our platform," Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO, Airtel Business (India), said in a statement.

Airtel will continue to partner with enterprises to enable their digital transformation journey with its innovative IoT solutions, Lakshminarayanan added.

With a wide suite of solutions such as asset tracking, vehicle telematics, industrial asset monitoring, smart metering, among others, Airtel Business's integrated IoT platform offers customised solutions for IoT requirements of enterprises across 5G, 4G, NB-IoT (NarrowBand-Internet of Things), 2G and satellite.

Also Read

Airtel Business first enterprise to link over 20 million IoT devices

Bharti Airtel to hike mobile services rates across all plans this year

Musk, Tata & Mittal on one side, Ambani on other for satellite spectrum

Airtel to merge Sri Lanka ops with Dialog to make nation's largest telco

OneWeb satellites soon to offer space-based internet services globally

Aviation regulator removes SpiceJet from enhanced surveillance regime

Larsen & Toubro bags orders up to Rs 2,500 crore in India, abroad

Ambuja-ACC and JK Lakshmi Cement lead race for Sanghi Cement acquisition

Exited Byju's board because of poor corporate governance, says Prosus

Indian organisations' cost of data breach at record high: Report

Topics :Bharti AirtelInternet of Things IoT

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story