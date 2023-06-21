Akasa Air orders four more B737 Max aircraft from US-based Boeing



“We are also on track to finalise another significant three-digit aircraft order. We will be ready to announce it before the end of the calendar year,” Vinay Dube, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), said in a statement. Akasa Air on Wednesday ordered four more B737 Max planes, taking its total order book with Boeing from 72 to 76 aircraft. According to the airline, these orders would support its “international expansion.”



IndiGo on Monday ordered 500 A320 family aircraft from Airbus. Air India on Tuesday signed deals with Airbus and Boeing, ordering 250 and 220 planes, respectively. According to government rules, an airline can start operating international flights once it has 20 planes in its fleet. Akasa Air currently has 19 Max planes and is operating about 945 flights per week, connecting 16 cities in India.



“With the order of four additional aircraft, the Indian carrier’s order book comprises 76 jets. These include 23 737-8s (Max) and 53 high-capacity 737-8-200s,” Boeing stated. B737-8-200 has about 15 more seats than 737-8s. In November 2021, Akasa Air had ordered 72 Max aircraft from Boeing.



While Akasa Air is extremely happy with this achievement, the airline wants to focus on its commitment to contribute to the air transportation ecosystem and support the nation’s economic growth engine, he said. Akasa started commercial flights in August 2022. “Akasa Air set a benchmark in the 120-year history of global aviation by becoming the first airline to reach a fleet size of 19 aircraft in less than a year of operations,” Dube added.

“In addition to supporting our rapid domestic expansion, these airplanes allow us to take full advantage of the category-leading 737-8 aircraft with its unparalleled range, as we prepare our foray into international routes,” he said.

