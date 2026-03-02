Home / Companies / News / Amazon India announces zero-referral fees on over 125 million products

Amazon India announces zero-referral fees on over 125 million products

By eliminating referral fees across over 1,800 categories covering over 12.5 crore products, and reducing logistics costs, sellers can save up to 70 per cent in fees

In addition, Amazon reduced Easy Ship fees by over 20 per cent for products priced below ₹300. (Photo: Reuters)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 2:00 AM IST
Amazon India announced a fee reduction aimed at accelerating growth for millions of sellers across the country. Building on last year’s fee revision, the e-commerce company expanded zero-referral fees coverage more than 10x from 12 million products in 2025 to over 125 million products priced under ₹1,000 across over 1,800 categories. 
In addition, Amazon reduced Easy Ship fees by over 20 per cent for products priced below ₹300. Easy Ship allows sellers to store products on their own premises, while Amazon handles pickup and delivery, making it a preferred choice for sellers starting or scaling up their e-commerce journey due to its lower upfront logistics costs. Sellers shipping multiple units in a single box can also see savings of up to 90 per cent on selling fees for the second unit, further improving overall savings. The revised fees will come into effect from March 16.  
“Building on the strong impact of last year’s fee reductions, we are now expanding that commitment to benefit a much larger cohort of sellers. This move is designed to make selling on Amazon.in more lucrative and simpler particularly for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Tier-II and Tier-III cities,” said Amit Nanda, director, selling partner services, Amazon India. “By eliminating referral fees across over 1,800 categories covering over 12.5 crore products, and reducing logistics costs, sellers can save up to 70 per cent in fees. Together, these changes reflect Amazon’s continued effort to pass operational efficiencies back to sellers and customers.” 
Ashish Agarwal, cofounder, Earthen Story, and a seller on Amazon India, said: “As a small business in Bengaluru, every rupee counts — and we have been relentlessly aggressive on Amazon ads, inventory optimisation, and every growth lever to scale fast. When Amazon axed referral fees on products under ₹300 last year, it was a game changer: it suddenly made low-priced heroes like single-seed packs, moringa powders, and specialty flours viable to sell profitably for the first time. No more sidelining these high-demand items — we listed them aggressively, and the savings let us crank up ad spends like never before, now that pricing finally pencils out. The result? 50 per cent explosive growth, with more momentum to conquer even bigger categories. For hustlers like us, this wasn’t just a fee tweak; it was pure rocket fuel giving us the edge to dominate.”
 
Sellers on Amazon.in can choose from three fulfilment options: ship orders directly to customers themselves; use Easy Ship (ES), where they store products on their premises and Amazon handles pickup and delivery; or opt for Fulfilled by Amazon, where Amazon manages storage, packing, and shipping on their behalf.

Topics :AmazonCompany Newsecommerce firms

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 2:00 AM IST

