Apple in talks to use Google's Gemini AI to power revamped Siri: Report

Apple is in early talks to use Google's Gemini AI to revamp the Siri voice assistant, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Alphabet's shares were up 3.7 per cent while Apple's stock was up 1.6 per cent, both extending gains in afternoon trading following the report.

Apple recently approached Alphabet's Google to develop a custom AI model to power a redesigned Siri next year, the report said.

Apple remains weeks from deciding whether to stick with in-house Siri models or switch to an external partner, and it has not yet chosen a partner.

The iPhone maker and Alphabet did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.