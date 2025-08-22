Home / Companies / News / Apple in talks to use Google's Gemini AI to power revamped Siri: Report

Apple in talks to use Google's Gemini AI to power revamped Siri: Report

Alphabet's shares were up 3.7 per cent while Apple's stock was up 1.6 per cent, both extending gains in afternoon trading following the report

iPhone, apple
Apple recently approached Alphabet's Google to develop a custom AI model to power a redesigned Siri next year, the report said.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 11:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple is in early talks to use Google's Gemini AI to revamp the Siri voice assistant, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. 
Alphabet's shares were up 3.7 per cent while Apple's stock was up 1.6 per cent, both extending gains in afternoon trading following the report. 
Apple recently approached Alphabet's Google to develop a custom AI model to power a redesigned Siri next year, the report said. 
Apple remains weeks from deciding whether to stick with in-house Siri models or switch to an external partner, and it has not yet chosen a partner. 
The iPhone maker and Alphabet did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. 
Apple has lagged smartphone makers like Google and Samsung in deploying generative AI features, which have rapidly integrated advanced assistants and advanced models across products. 
The potential shift comes after delays to a long-promised Siri overhaul designed to execute tasks using personal context and enable full voice-based device control. 
That upgrade, initially slated for this last spring, was pushed back by a year due to engineering setbacks. 
Siri has historically been less capable than Alexa and Google Assistant at handling complex, multi-step requests and integrating with third-party apps. 
Earlier this year, Apple also discussed potential tie-ups with Anthropic and OpenAI, considering whether Claude or ChatGPT could power a revamped Siri, Bloomberg News previously reported.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WestBridge Capital picks 15% stake in Edelweiss AMC for ₹450 crore

Apollo Hospitals MD Suneeta Reddy sells 1.3% stake via block deal

Liberty Steels pushed into liquidation move puts 1,500 jobs at risk

Premium

Leadership transition: Sudarshan Venu takes charge of TVS Motor from Aug 25

Tata Motors seeks govt help to ease electric vehicle raw material sourcing

Topics :GoogleApple artifical intelligenceSiri

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story