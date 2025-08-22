Home / Companies / News / Liberty Steels pushed into liquidation move puts 1,500 jobs at risk

Liberty Steels pushed into liquidation move puts 1,500 jobs at risk

The UK government-run Insolvency Service confirmed it will be acting as the liquidator after a High Court ruling

Liberty Steel
“Following an application made by the Official Receiver, the court has also appointed Matthew James Cowlishaw, Hywel Phillips and Robert Fishman of Teneo Financial Advisory Limited as Special Managers of the company,” the Insolvency Service said. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 11:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Speciality Steels UK, the country’s third-largest steelworks part of British Indian metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta group, was on Thursday pushed into compulsory liquidation.
 
The UK government-run Insolvency Service confirmed it will be acting as the liquidator after a High Court ruling. Liberty Steel said the decision to put the firm into compulsory liquidation was “irrational”, which puts 1,500 jobs at risk. 
“Following an application made by the Official Receiver, the court has also appointed Matthew James Cowlishaw, Hywel Phillips and Robert Fishman of Teneo Financial Advisory Limited as Special Managers of the company,” the Insolvency Service said. 
Lawyers for Liberty had applied for a four-week adjournment to allow time to place the company in a “pre-pack administration”, which allows an insolvent company to sell its assets to a bidder.  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Leadership transition: Sudarshan Venu takes charge of TVS Motor from Aug 25

Tata Motors seeks govt help to ease electric vehicle raw material sourcing

Ola Electric's AGM: Shareholders approve reallotment of IPO funds

CRE Matrix refutes data theft allegations by Delhi-based PropEquity

Narayana Health unveils AIRA by Athma, AI tool for patient data management

Topics :Company Newssteelinsolvent companiesUK

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story