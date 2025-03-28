Friday, March 28, 2025 | 10:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties sells around 90 flats for over ₹1,000 cr in Gurugram

Godrej Properties sells around 90 flats for over ₹1,000 cr in Gurugram

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said around 90 flats were sold on the launch day of its project 'Godrej Astra' located on Golf Course Road micro-market

Godrej, Godrej properties

This is the company's second launch in the prime Golf Course Road micro-market | Image: X@GodrejProp

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Real estate company Godrej Properties Ltd has sold around 90 flats for more than ₹1,000 crore on the launch day of its new luxury housing project at Gurugram, despite an overall demand slowdown in residential property market.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said around 90 flats were sold on the launch day of its project 'Godrej Astra' located on Golf Course Road micro-market.

The project is spread over 2.76 acres.

This is the company's second launch in the prime Golf Course Road micro-market.

"Gurugram is an extremely important market for Godrej Properties and we look forward to further strengthening our presence there in the coming years," Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said.

 

Also Read

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties acquires CIDCO land in Navi Mumbai for Rs 717 crore

Godrej Enterprises Group Logo

Godrej Enterprises Group eyes 50% growth in AC sales in FY26 on high demand

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties acquires around 10-acre land in Bengaluru's Yelahanka

PremiumGodrej Enterprises Group Logo

Godrej Interio aims to ride e-commerce wave, targets 18-20% growth

PremiumMANECK EDDIE BEHRAMKAMDIN, executive vice-president and business head for the aerospace division, Godrej Enterprises Group

Aerospace revenue to double in five years: Godrej's Maneck Behramkamdin

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Recently, real estate data analytics firm PropEquity said that housing sales declined 23 per cent in January-March across nine major cities, while housing brokerage firm Anarock reported a 28 per cent drop in sales this quarter across seven major cities.

Despite an overall demand slowdown, big-branded listed developers continue to report healthy sales in their newly launched residential projects.

Post-COVID, there has been a shift in consumer demand towards reputed players from fly-by-night operators and unreliable builders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

fraud

ED attaches ₹6.17 crore properties linked to Kalpataru Group companies

OpenAI's logo

OpenAI close to finalising $40 bn SoftBank-led funding at $300 bn valuation

Premiumrapido, woman rapido

Rapido aims to onboard 200,000 women bike captains in three years

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates

JAL's valuation may be hit after HC okays sports city land cancellation

IndusInd Bank

Insider trading glare on senior IndusInd Bank officials. What do rules say?

Topics : Godrej Godrej Group Godrej Properties Godrej Properties' Gurugram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon