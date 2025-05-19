At ₹4,140 cr, JV led by Siemens lowest bidder for bullet train signalling

A joint venture (JV) of German major Siemens and Indian infrastructure player Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon (DRA Infra) has emerged the lowest bidder to provide signalling systems for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor – India’s first ‘bullet train’.

According to the government and industry sources in the know, the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC) -- the central government-owned special purpose vehicle responsible for the project -- opened financial bids from two bidders and declared Siemens-DRA’s ₹4,140 crore to be the lowest.

The second lowest and the only other bid was made by a JV of French railway giant Alstom and India’s Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for around ₹12,700 crore, a senior government official said.

The difference in the bids has puzzled industry participants and sector watchers. “The difference between L1 and L2 is huge and very surprising given that both the JVs were led by seasoned engineering procurement construction players. Awaiting more clarity on the reason for such a wide diversion between L1 and L2 bid and the scope of work of Siemens,” said Mohit Kumar from ICICI Securities. ALSO READ: Centre approves final location survey for new railway line in Sikkim After India decided to run indigenously built bullet trains on MAHSR corridor for the first few years, the winner of the contract will have to provide European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 signaling system, a system both Siemens and Alstom specialise in making, an industry source aware of the developments said.

"So far nothing has been communicated to Siemens JV on the contract awarding, as it is currently with a tender evaluation committee. The process should take a couple of weeks," a government official said. Queries sent to a spokesperson of NHSRC remained unanswered until the time of going to press. “We are one of the bidders. We cannot comment on the award of the contract as it is still under tendering process,” said Siemens in response to this papers queries. The tender was floated in January by NHSRC for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, overall integration, testing commissioning, and comprehensive maintenance, of signalling and train control system, telecommunication system, and operation control center system on the MAHSR project.