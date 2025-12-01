Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric launches pan-India in-app service feature under 'Hyperservice'

Ola Electric launches pan-India in-app service feature under 'Hyperservice'

The new feature strengthens the company's commitment to delivering a transparent, convenient, and customer-first service experience

Ola Electric, OLA
The feature also assures customers of genuine, high-quality parts and standardised service processes. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 1:20 PM IST
Ola Electric on Monday announced the nationwide rollout of its in-app service appointment feature under its Hyperservice initiative, enabling customers to seamlessly schedule service for their vehicles.

The new feature strengthens the company's commitment to delivering a transparent, convenient, and customer-first service experience.

Designed to offer greater ease and accessibility, the in-app booking system allows users to choose preferred service slots, track service status, and manage all service-related needs directly within the Ola Electric app, the company said in a statement.

By bringing the entire service journey onto a unified platform, customers can eliminate the hassles of traditional service booking methods, it added.

The feature also assures customers of genuine, high-quality parts and standardised service processes.

"Our vision under the Hyperservice initiative is to offer world-class experiences that are rooted in trust, convenience, and transparency. With the launch of in-app service appointments across India, we have taken a significant step in strengthening that promise," a company spokesperson said.

The initiative gives customers more control, better visibility, and the assurance of genuine, brand-certified service, the spokesperson added.

Recently, the company also announced the scale-up of Hyperservice into an open platform that redefines EV servicing in India.

Under this initiative, for the first time, Ola's genuine spare parts, diagnostic tools, and service training modules will be made available not only to its customers but also to independent garages, mechanics, and fleet operators across the country.

This initiative also forms a key pillar of Ola's broader India Inside strategy - building open, scalable, and domestically integrated platforms across batteries, software, and now, after-sales and service infrastructure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Ola Electric MobilityOla electric vehiclesOla

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

