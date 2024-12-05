Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

AWS commits $100 million in cloud credits for underserved students

Additionally, students will have access to technical guidance from AWS solution architects

Amazon web services
AWS is already working with more than 50 organisations from across 10 countries. Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 1:44 PM IST
Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Thursday said it is committing up to $100 million in cloud credits over the next five years to help eligible educational institutions and underserved students worldwide develop and scale digital learning solutions.

The programme, a part of AWS Education Equity Initiative, will grant recipients cloud credits, which function similarly to cash, allowing organisations to reduce their expenses when utilising AWS's cloud services.

"At AWS, we are committed to levelling the playing field in education, ensuring learners from underrepresented and underserved communities have equal access to transformative learning opportunities. That's why AWS is committing up to $100 million in cloud credits over the next five years to help qualifying education organisations around the world build or scale digital learning solutions as part of the AWS Education Equity Initiative," a company blog said.

With these credits, recipients can leverage AWS's comprehensive portfolio of cloud technology and advanced AI services to create innovations such as AI assistants, coding curriculums, connectivity tools, educational platforms, mobile applications, chatbots, and various technology-driven learning experiences, it said.

Additionally, they will have access to technical guidance from AWS solution architects, who will offer architectural guidance, best practices for responsible AI implementation, and continuous optimisation support.

AWS is already working with more than 50 organisations from across 10 countries, and in the past year, more than 2 million students have received over 17 million hours of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), literacy, and career development courses as part of the AWS Education Equity Initiative, the blog read.

Topics :Amazon Web ServicesAmazonStudents

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

