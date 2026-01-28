Axis Max Life, Max Financial boards give in-principle nod to amalgamation

The boards of Axis Max Life Insurance (AMLI) and Max Financial Services Ltd (MFSL), the holding company of the insurer, on Wednesday granted in-principle approval for the amalgamation of the two entities. Under the proposed structure, MFSL will be merged into AMLI, and MFSL shareholders will receive shares of AMLI based on a share entitlement ratio that will be finalised in due course.

The proposed amalgamation is subject to, among other conditions, approval from Axis Bank, Axis Securities and Axis Capital, which together hold around 19.02 per cent of AMLI’s paid-up equity capital, and execution of transaction documents agreed upon by the relevant parties.