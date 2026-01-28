ED attaches ₹1,885 cr assets in alleged Reliance group bank fraud cases

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday said that through four separate provisional attachment orders, it has attached several properties, including bank balances, receivables, shareholding in unquoted investments and immovable properties, in connection with the alleged bank fraud cases involving Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL), Yes Bank, and Reliance Communications Limited (RCOM).

In an official press statement, the ED said that the attached properties include shareholding of Reliance Infrastructure Limited in BSES Yamuna Power Limited, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and Mumbai Metro One Private Limited. In addition, a bank balance of ₹148 crore and receivables worth ₹143 crore have been provisionally attached in the hands of M/s Value Corp Finance and Securities Limited.

“One immovable property in the form of residential house in the name of Angarai Sethuraman, and movable property in the form of shares/mutual funds in the name of wife of Puneet Garg; both Senior Employees of Reliance Group have been provisionally attached,” Said ED in its press statement. The ED further said that it may be recalled that it had earlier attached properties worth over ₹10,117 crore in the bank fraud cases of Reliance Communications Limited, Reliance Commercial Finance Limited, and Reliance Home Finance Limited. “Therefore, cumulative group attachment has reached approximately ₹12,000 crore,” the ED said. According to the ED, investigations have detected alleged fraudulent diversion of public money by various Reliance Anil Ambani group companies, including Reliance Communications Limited, Reliance Home Finance Limited, Reliance Commercial Finance Limited, Reliance Infrastructure Limited and Reliance Power Limited.

During the period 2017–2019, Yes Bank had invested ₹2,965 crore in instruments of RHFL and ₹2,045 crore in instruments of RCFL. By December 2019, these investments turned non-performing. The outstanding amount stood at ₹1,353.50 crore for RHFL and ₹1,984 crore for RCFL. The ED’s investigation into RHFL and RCFL revealed that the two entities received public funds of more than ₹11,000 crore. Before Yes Bank invested in the Reliance Anil Ambani group companies, Yes Bank had received substantial funds from the erstwhile Reliance Nippon Mutual Fund. As per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations, Reliance Nippon Mutual Fund could not invest or divert funds directly into Anil Ambani group finance companies due to conflict-of-interest rules. Therefore, according to the ED, public money from mutual fund schemes was allegedly routed indirectly through Yes Bank’s exposures, following a circuitous route before reaching the Reliance group companies.

The ED has also initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1989, against RCOM, Anil Ambani and others. RCOM and its group companies had availed loans from domestic and foreign lenders from 2010–2012 onwards, of which a total outstanding amount of ₹40,185 crore remains unpaid. Nine banks have declared the loan accounts of the group as fraud. The ED further noted that its probe revealed loans taken by one entity from one bank were allegedly utilised for repayment of loans taken by other entities from other banks, transferred to related parties, and invested in mutual funds, in contravention of the terms and conditions of the sanction letters. In particular, the ED alleged that RCOM and its group companies diverted over ₹13,600 crore for evergreening of loans, over ₹12,600 crore to connected parties, and over ₹1,800 crore into fixed deposits and mutual funds, which were substantially liquidated and rerouted to group entities.