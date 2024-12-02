JSW MG to unveil first luxury car Cyberster in January at Rs 65-70 lakh

JSW MG Motor is set to unveil its first luxury car, the "Cyberster," in India in January next year, priced in the range of Rs 65–70 lakh, its chief growth officer, Gaurav Gupta, told Business Standard on Monday.

This roadster, a two-door car emphasising a sporty look, will be assembled at the company's Vadodara plant. The Cyberster is the first of four luxury cars the company plans to launch in India over the next two years.

Gupta mentioned that people are increasingly seeking "accessible luxury." "We are going to bring products with specifications and features typically found in cars priced at Rs 1 crore and above. Our products will be much more feature-packed and well-rounded than the current offerings in the same price range," he said.

"Our plant in Vadodara is gearing up to assemble this car in India. We have enough capacity to meet demand, and we believe catering to this demand will not be an issue," he added.

JSW MG has identified dealer partners in 12 cities to establish "MG Select" showrooms, its premium dealership line separate from its mass-market outlets. "The process to build MG Select showrooms is already underway. We will be ready in the first quarter of the next calendar year. We are on track with our plans," Gupta noted.

The company has also received significant interest from dealerships in cities beyond the top 12. "We received an overwhelming response from over 350 potential dealer partners. This will help map cities for future expansion," he said.

The Cyberster, currently sold internationally for about Rs 63 lakh (in rupee terms), is expected to be priced between Rs 65–70 lakh in India, Gupta mentioned.

The company, where the JSW Group and other Indian entities now hold a 51 per cent stake, will launch only "new-age energy vehicles"—strong hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and electric vehicles (EVs)—in the luxury category.

About 45,000 units were sold in the luxury car segment in India in 2023, registering a 20 per cent year-on-year growth. The luxury segment accounts for just 1 per cent of the total domestic car sales in the auto industry.

"However, with the rising number of ultra high-net-worth individuals and increasing disposable incomes, growth in this segment is inevitable. The luxury car market in India has doubled in size over the last four years, contrasting with other luxury products like premium perfumes and high-end watches, which have grown by about 25 per cent in the same period," Gupta noted.

"The rising premiumisation is driving all of us upwards. Even in airlines, the premium economy class is often full, while seats remain vacant in the economy class. Similarly, in passenger vehicles (PVs), higher-end variants are in greater demand compared to lower-end variants," he said.

The current luxury car market is dominated by legacy brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW, which have been present for many years. "So, where is the freshness? What is current today? New-age India is looking for distinct and fresh experiences," Gupta said.

The Cyberster will also be available under the company's battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme. "As the world's fastest MG roadster, the Cyberster is the first in the luxury segment to offer BaaS, enhancing accessibility and convenience," he stated.

Under the BaaS pricing model, customers can purchase the car at a specific price and pay a battery usage fee based on per kilometre (km) usage, subject to certain terms and conditions.