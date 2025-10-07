Bajaj Finserv rebrands insurance units following Allianz SE acquisition

Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday announced a rebranding of its insurance operations, which will now be called Bajaj General Insurance and Bajaj Life Insurance. The businesses were previously known as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, respectively. The name change follows Bajaj Group’s move to take a 100 per cent stake in both joint ventures (JVs).

Earlier this year, the group signed share purchase agreements (SPAs) with Allianz SE to acquire its 26 per cent stake in the two JVs for ₹24,180 crore. The acquisition, expected to be completed in November, will raise Bajaj’s stake from 74 per cent to full ownership.

ALSO READ: Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Consolidated net profit rises 30% to Rs 2,789 cr New brand identity: ‘100% Bajaj. Made in India’ “The rebranding unveils a new identity and campaign – ‘100 per cent Bajaj. Made in India. Made for India. Made by India’ – signifying the Bajaj Group’s renewed commitment to shaping the future of insurance in India,” the company said in a statement. It added that all necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained, including those from the Registrar of Companies, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).