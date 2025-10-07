Intangles raises $30 mn in funding led by Avataar Venture Partners

Predictive AI start-up Intangles has raised USD 30 million (about Rs 266 crore) in a funding round led by Avataar Venture Partners, the company said on Tuesday.

The Pune-based firm received follow-on investments from Baring India Private Equity and Cactus Partners in the funding round.

"Intangles, a global leader in physics-enabled Predictive AI...announced the close of its Series B round, securing USD 30 million in growth funding led by Avataar Venture Partners, along with follow-on investments from Baring India Private Equity and Cactus Partners, reaffirming long-term conviction in Intangles' technology platform," the company said in a statement.

Intangles claims to have developed the world's first AI platform for vehicles called Inroute.