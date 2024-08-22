Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bandhan Bank to make tailored products for women to raise customer base

The bank launched a women-specific debit card in collaboration with Mastercard with facilities like accident insurance cover and discounts on locker rentals among others

Bandhan Bank
Bandhan Bank started operations on August 23 in 2015 and became a universal banker from an MFI.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 7:25 PM IST
Private lender Bandhan Bank on Thursday said it plans to raise the customer base of women by launching products specifically tailored for them.

The bank launched a women-specific debit card in collaboration with Mastercard with facilities like accident insurance cover and discounts on locker rentals among others.

The bank also launched a loyalty programme, 'Bandhan Delights', where customers across the bank can earn reward points.

Managing Director and CEO (interim) of Bandhan Bank Ratan Kumar Kesh said that women had always played an important part in the journey of the lender which started as micro-finance institution (MFI).

"With the launch of Avni debit card, women customers will have access to numerous benefits associated with this specific savings account," he told reporters.

With a total customer base of around 3.49 crore customers, 73 per cent of which are women at 2.56 crore.

Kesh said that this would help lower the cost of funds and increase the CASA ratio.

Rajinder Kumar Babbar, ED and chief business officer Bandhan Bank, said the lender will launch more innovative products for women in the coming days.

The minimum balance required to avail of the Avni debit card is Rs 25,000.

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

