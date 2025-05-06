Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 07:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani Power wins 1,500 MW thermal deal with UP at Rs 5.383 per unit

Adani Power wins 1,500 MW thermal deal with UP at Rs 5.383 per unit

UP cabinet approves 25-year PPA with Adani Power for 1,500 MW supply at Rs 5.383/unit after competitive bidding to meet long-term energy needs in the state

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Representative Picture

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Power has secured a long-term contract to supply 1,500 megawatts (MW) of electricity to Uttar Pradesh at Rs 5.383 per unit for 25 years, following a competitive bidding process.
 
The state’s cabinet approved a power purchase agreement (PPA) between Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) and Adani Power on Tuesday, marking a key step in the region’s push to secure future energy demand.
 
“We decided to purchase a total of 1,500 MW (ex-bus) power from a 2x800 MW (1,600 MW) thermal power project based on competitive bidding,” said A K Sharma, energy minister, Uttar Pradesh.
 
“Seven companies came forward and participated in the bidding process. Adani Power has won a contract to supply 1,500 MW from a thermal power plant in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh at Rs 5.383 per unit,” he added.
 
 
The supply will originate from a new thermal facility to be developed within the state. The bidding was conducted against a tender issued in October 2024, aimed at addressing the state’s projected need for an additional 10,795 MW of thermal power by the year 2033–34.

Also Read

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani Cement hits 100 MT capacity; Gautam Adani hails record pace

Gautam Adan

Adani Green, ATGL cross 100-DMA after 7 mths; trading guide in Adani stocks

Adani Ports, APSEZ

Adani Ports shares surge 5% after Q4 profit beats estimates; Details here

Adani Group, Adani Enterprises, Gautam Adani

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises over 7-fold to ₹3,845 cr

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises Q4 net profit up 7-fold at ₹3,845 cr, dividend declared

 
Adani Power, India’s largest private thermal power producer, quoted a fixed charge of Rs 3.727 per unit and a fuel charge of Rs 1.656 per unit in its winning bid.
 
“Adani Power’s bid was the cheapest bid to provide energy in both parts of the power purchase cost,” said Sharma.
 
Shares of Adani Power closed 3.45 per cent lower at Rs 537, while the benchmark Sensex declined 0.19 per cent to end at 80,641.07 points.

More From This Section

Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa partners with Starlink to provide satcom across continent

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

ReNew raises $100 mn from BII to expand solar cell output in Gujarat

PremiumJSW steel, Bhushan Power and Steel, IBC, IBC proceeding

JSW Steel to file review petition in SC on Bhushan Power & Steel resolution

Hyundai, Hyundai motors

Hyundai Motor India to start production at Talegaon plant by end-2025

Mindspace Business Parks REIT

Mindspace Reit to raise Rs 1,800 crore through debt securities, CPs

Topics : Adani Group Adani Power Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon