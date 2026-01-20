Shadowfax Technologies IPO opens: Check price band, GMP, issue, lot size

Shadowfax Technologies’ initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription today, January 20, 2026. The ₹1,907-crore issue is the company’s maiden public offer and comprises a fresh issue of 80.6 million shares worth ₹1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 73.2 million shares totalling ₹907.27 crore.

As part of the OFS, existing investors, including Flipkart Internet, Eight Roads Investments Mauritius II Ltd, NewQuest Asia Fund IV (Singapore) Pte Ltd, Nokia Growth Partners IV LP, International Finance Corporation, Mirae Asset, Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, and Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Kumar Bansal, are expected to offload shares.

On Monday, reports indicated that Shadowfax raised ₹856 crore from anchor investors, attracting a mix of domestic and global institutions such as mutual funds, insurers, pension funds, and foreign investors.

Key details of the Shadowfax Technologies IPO

Shadowfax Technologies IPO: Important dates

ALSO READ | Shadowfax Tech IPO opens Jan 20: 5 key strengths investors must know The IPO will close on Thursday, January 22, 2026. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, January 23, with shares likely to be credited to demat accounts on Tuesday, January 27. The stock is set to debut on the exchanges on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO: Price band and lot size

The price band has been fixed at ₹118–124 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum of 120 shares, amounting to ₹14,880 at the upper price band.

Of the total issue, 75 per cent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 10 per cent for retail investors.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP (grey market premium):

At the last count, Shadowfax’s unlisted shares were trading at ₹130, a premium of ₹6 or 4.84 per cent over the upper end of the price band, according to market observers.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO: Registrar and lead manager

KFin Technologies is the registrar, while ICICI Securities is the lead book-running manager.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO objectives

ALSO READ: Brokerages at odds over Flipkart-backed Shadowfax Technologies IPO; apply? The company plans to deploy the fresh issue proceeds to expand its network infrastructure, fund lease payments for new first-mile and last-mile facilities and sort centres, and invest in branding, marketing, communications, and potential acquisitions, apart from general corporate purposes.

About Shadowfax Technologies

Backed by Flipkart, TPG, Eight Roads Ventures, Mirae Asset Ventures, and Nokia Growth Funds, Shadowfax is one of India’s leading logistics providers for e-commerce express parcel delivery and value-added services. Its client base spans major horizontal and vertical e-commerce platforms, quick commerce companies, food marketplaces, and on-demand mobility players. The company offers forward and reverse logistics, hyperlocal delivery, and critical logistics solutions.