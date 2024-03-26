Bank of Baroda wins co-branding rights for three Delhi Metro stations

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday announced that it has acquired the co-branding rights for three stations of Delhi Metro.

These stations are Inderlok, South Extension and Rajouri Garden.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) awarded the naming rights to the bank for a period of 10 years, beginning from 2024, BoB said in a statement.

In addition to the exclusive co-branding rights, the bank will get a dedicated space for branding, display of products and installation of an ATM/Digital Banking Unit (DBU)/ kiosk to serve customers, it said.

Meanwhile, the bank's executive director Ajay K Khurana inaugurated the new station branding at Inderlok Metro station.

The Delhi Metro is India's largest and busiest metro rail system with daily ridership of more than 60 lakh, it claimed.