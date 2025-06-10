Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Equity MF inflows hit 13-month low in May despite market recovery

Equity MF inflows hit 13-month low in May despite market recovery

Systematic investment plan inflows hit a new high in May, but rising redemptions and cautious investor sentiment pushed net equity MF inflows to a 13-month low

mutual fund, large cap, fund houses, fund

The equity market saw recovery for the third straight month in May, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index rising 1.7 per cent.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Inflows into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes declined for the fifth consecutive month in May, falling to their lowest level in 13 months at Rs 19,013 crore. This came even as gross inflows through systematic investment plans (SIPs) surged to a record high of ₹26,688 crore.
 
The fall in net inflows was largely due to a 16 per cent month-on-month increase in redemptions. Investors pulled out ₹37,591 crore in May, the highest since July 2024, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
 
Higher outflows, experts said, were driven by profit booking amid geopolitical and trade uncertainties.
 
 
“The slowdown can be attributed to a mix of factors: a less buoyant equity market in May compared to April, concerns around global economic headwinds, and a possible consolidation phase or profit booking in domestic equities following sharp rallies in previous months and stretched valuations,” said Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director – Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India.
 
India–Pakistan tensions and heightened global market volatility may also have played a role, according to experts. 

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Monthly SIPs drive 5-year equity fund inflow streak as lumpsums dip

Premiummutual funds, investors

Equity mutual funds lag on risk-adjusted basis during five-year period

Premiummcap, equity fund, largecap, bencharmarks

Outperformance galore: Most active equity funds beat benchmarks in FY25

startup funding investment

CorporatEdge raises Rs 100 cr equity fund from Carpedium Capital for growth

PAG, PAG Investment

Equity firm PAG considering sale of $1.2 billion stake in India's Nuvama

 
“Equity net sales have seen a sharp downtick largely on account of higher redemptions. This was probably due to the war-like situation at the beginning of the month, which led to sentiment being cautious,” said Akhil Chaturvedi, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC.
 
The equity market saw recovery for the third straight month in May, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index rising 1.7 per cent.
 
According to experts, some investors who had entered near market peaks may be using the recovery to exit.
 
“Many investors tend to refrain from redeeming when the value of their investment drops significantly below the peak value they have seen in the past— influenced by ‘anchoring bias’,” said Nilesh D Naik, Head of Investment Products, Share.Market.
 
“As the market started recovering from March, redemptions have gradually increased. If the market continues to remain strong, we could see this trend for another month or so, but stronger market sentiment could subsequently lead to increased gross inflows, thus normalising the ratio,” he added.
 
While redemptions rose, fresh investments remained steady, buoyed by record SIP inflows. Investments through SIPs rose marginally to a new high of ₹26,688 crore.
 
Despite subdued net inflows, mark-to-market gains from the market recovery contributed to a significant rise in the total assets managed by the MF industry.
 
“The MF industry has crossed ₹70 trillion in assets under management, reaching new highs driven by resilient retail participation and consistent SIP inflows. The growth of SIPs is particularly encouraging, indicating a shift towards disciplined, long-term investment,” said Venkat N Chalasani, Chief Executive, Amfi.
 
Among key equity fund categories, the sharpest decline was seen in largecap funds, with inflows more than halving to ₹1,250 crore. Mid-cap and small-cap funds saw inflows fall by 15 per cent and 20 per cent to ₹2,809 crore and ₹3,214 crore, respectively.

More From This Section

capex

India Inc to double capex to $850 billion over the next five years

PremiumCorporate guarantees by BSE 500

Why corporate guarantees have emerged as a new battleground in tax disputes

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

No declining trend in FDI, India seeing renewed inflows: Piyush Goyal

Inflation, Vegetables, Fruits, Budget 2024

India May inflation likely cooled to 3% as food price pressure eases: Poll

gig worker gig economy skill

Gig workforce in India to grow to 62 mn by 2047: Labour ministry study

Topics : equity fund equity inflows India's equity mutual funds Mutual Funds industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAppendix Cancer RiseDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon