Home / Companies / News / Swiggy plans $10,000 cr share sale next week, three banks shortlisted

Swiggy plans $10,000 cr share sale next week, three banks shortlisted

Swiggy's board approved plans on Nov. 7 to raise up to ₹10,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval

Swiggy
The Swiggy listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai | Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 1:18 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

By Rajesh Mascarenhas and Anto Antony 
Indian food deliverer Swiggy Ltd. is preparing to raise as much as ₹10,000 crore ($1.1 billion) from institutional investors as early as next week, according to people familiar with the matter. 
The company has shortlisted three banks to manage the share sale — the Indian units of Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as well as Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. — the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.
 
Swiggy’s board approved plans on Nov. 7 to raise up to ₹10,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. The timing and size of the deal could still change, the people said. 
 
Swiggy, Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Kotak Mahindra didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC rejects Reliance plea over ₹30 lakh fine for not disclosing Jio-FB deal

Reliance Retail completes restructuring, FMCG business moved to new unit

DeepSeek unveils 2 new models, claims performance on par with GPT-5, Gemini

Wipro acquires HARMAN's digital transformation solutions unit for $375 mn

Reliance completes merger of Star Television Productions with Jiostar

Topics :Swiggyshare salesBanks

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story