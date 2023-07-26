Home / Companies / News / BHEL synchronises Unit-2 of Maitree thermal power project in Bangladesh

BHEL synchronises Unit-2 of Maitree thermal power project in Bangladesh

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals on Wednesday announced synchronisation of 660-MW unit-2 of the 1,320-MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project (STPP)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has achieved a major milestone with the successful synchronisation of the 660-MW Unit-2 of the 1,320-MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) in Bangladesh, it stated.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals on Wednesday announced synchronisation of 660-MW unit-2 of the 1,320-MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) with the electricity grid in Bangladesh.

Synchronisation of a thermal power plant means beginning of electricity supply through main grid at prescribed parameters.

The synchronisation of the unit has been done ahead of the commitment given at a high level G2G meeting, which was a very tough target even at the time it was given, a company statement said.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has achieved a major milestone with the successful synchronisation of the 660-MW Unit-2 of the 1,320-MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) in Bangladesh, it stated.

Maitree STPP is located at Rampal, Mongla, Bagerhat, Bangladesh, and is being set up by BHEL for the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (BIFPCL), a 50:50 joint venture between the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and NTPC Ltd.

The project is a symbol of successful cooperation between India and Bangladesh and is a priority infrastructure development project for Bangladesh aimed at establishing reliable, cost-effective, base-load power production in the country.

This project is a testament to BHEL's expertise and technological prowess in the power sector, it said, adding that the accomplishment further strengthens BHEL's position as a leading global player in providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions.

Also Read

NTPC plant in Barh synchronises 4th unit, Bihar to get additional 405 MW

NTPC to start feasibility study for 130-MW floating solar plant in Tripura

NTPC Green Energy to raise up to Rs 9,000 cr through rupee term loan

Central Railway key to making railways net zero carbon emitter by 2030

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

Embassy Office Parks REIT Q1 net operating income up by 9% at Rs 738 cr

Lectrix EV plans to raise Rs 500 cr, launches new e-scooter at Rs 1.03 lakh

Lupin's subsidiary, Generic Health gets Tiotropium 18 micrograms approval

Simpl introduces 'pay after delivery' option to enhance trust of customers

Global aviation will need 2.3 mn new personnel in 20 years: Boeing study

Topics :BhelBangladeshCompanies

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story