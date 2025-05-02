Banks stare at Bhushan Power & Steel again after SC liquidation order

The Supreme Court’s verdict on Friday declaring JSW Steel ’s resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel “illegal” and ordering the company’s liquidation has delivered a major setback to lenders, as banks will now have to make provisions for the amounts previously recovered, since the funds have to be returned, said bankers Business Standard spoke to.

According to IBC lawyers, financial creditors typically provide an undertaking to the resolution professional of the corporate debtor, agreeing to return any recoveries made through the resolution process if discrepancies in the resolution plan arise later.

“If this is the final order, then the bank has to start making new provisions for the same, starting from this quarter, as money has to be returned. This will surely reflect on the bank’s profit and loss statement. We are waiting for more clarity from the court,” said a senior banking executive with a state-owned bank which had exposure to Bhushan Power and Steel and recovered money from the resolution.

He added that at this stage it is difficult to assess the extent of the impact. JSW Steel completed the acquisition of Bhushan Power and Steel back in March 2021, making it the largest steelmaker in the country. The Sajjan Jindal-led company paid Rs 19,350 crore to the financial creditors of Bhushan Power and Steel, which owed over Rs 47,204.51 crore to the lenders. State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Indian Bank, Canara Bank and Indian Overseas Bank were among the major lenders to Bhushan Power and Steel, which was one of the “dirty dozen” companies referred to the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2017 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Other companies in the list included Electrosteel Steels, JP Infra, Era Infra, Amtek Auto, ABG Shipyard, Jyoti Structures, Monnet Ispat, Lanco Infratech, Alok Industries and Essar Steel.

According to another senior banker at a state-owned bank, JSW Steel has the option to appeal against the verdict, and if it does so, the lenders can perhaps become a party to the proceedings. At this stage, the lenders are awaiting the detailed order, following which they will assess the implications and decide on the further course of action. “The purpose of IBC proceedings is resolution. This is an operating company. Liquidation may be the choice only after the resolution option has been fully exhausted. So there could have been punishment through fine, but the company could have been allowed to run,” said another banker, hinting at the liquidation order for Bhushan Power and Steel.

The setback to state-owned banks comes at a time when their margins are already under pressure, as they have been compelled to offer higher interest rates to attract deposits and meet rising credit demand. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary easing policy—with two rate cuts already implemented and more expected in FY26—is likely to further strain their margins. “In view of the plan being rejected and liquidation being ordered, now the banks may have to reverse the transaction and the financial statements will be revised accordingly. In view of the liquidation order being passed, the committee of creditors (in liquidation stakeholders’ committee) may ask the liquidator to sell the corporate debtor as a going concern as well,” said Ashish Pyasi, Partner, Aendri Legal.