Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Biocon climbs 3% on plans to file approvals for generic weight-loss drug

Biocon climbs 3% on plans to file approvals for generic weight-loss drug

Biocon share price gained 2.5 per cent after reports suggested that the company is planning to file for generic versions of Novo Nordisk A/S's Ozempic and Wegovy

biocon

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Biocon share price rose 2.5 per cent in trade on Wednesday, logging an intraday high at ₹371.5 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after reports suggested that the company plans to file for regulatory approvals of generic versions of Novo Nordisk A/S’s Ozempic and Wegovy.
 
Ozempic is primarily used for managing blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes. Wegovy, on the other hand, is approved for long-term weight management in adults and adolescents with obesity or who are overweight and have weight-related health problems.
 
Biocon will start phase-3 trials for semaglutide in India “soon,” and plans to file for approval by the end of next year, Siddharth Mittal, managing director, Biocon said.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 
 
At 12:08 PM, Biocon share price was trading 2.18 per cent higher at ₹370.25 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading down 0.19 per cent at 83,537.33. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹49,501.08 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹404.6 per share and 52-week low was at ₹290.8 per share. 
Novo launched Wegovy in India last month, following Eli Lilly & Co.’s Mounjaro entry, as those Western drugmakers seek to tap the country with the world’s third-largest obese population. Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro has a longer runway with patent protection, which doesn’t expire until at least 2030 in most countries.

Also Read

Wegovy injection

Biocon eyes early lead in generic Wegovy, Ozempic sales in Canada from 2026

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon Biologics to launch Eylea biosimilar Yesafili in Canada next month

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks! M&M, 34 others to go ex-date next week; do you own any?

Biocon, Biocon logo

Biocon's ₹4,500 crore equity raise to reduce debt by FY26, says S&P

PremiumSiddharth Mittal, CEO & MD, Biocon Limited

Decision on merger with Biocon Biologics soon, says Siddharth Mittal

 
Biocon is joining the leagues of the world’s largest generic drugmakers, which includes Sandoz Group AG, in eyeing the weight-loss drug market in Canada, where Novo is set to lose patent protection on semaglutide early next year.  
The company is expected to forfeit exclusive rights in many other markets from 2026, with patents in India expiring around April of next year. That patent expiration does not include the US, Europe or Japan.
 
The drugmaker also is looking to sell GLP-1 therapies in Latin American countries such as Brazil and Mexico, along with Asia-Pacific markets like Malaysia, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand and in its home base of India.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Bajaj twins drag Sensex 150 pts; Nifty below 25,500; Realty index down 1%

PremiumMedia Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

2 midcaps, 1 smallcap stock with up to 35% upside potential; check details

ipo market listing share market

Travel Food Services IPO: Key dates, price band, GMP; all you need to know

HDB Financial Services IPO

HDB Financial shares get first 'Buy' call; Emkay Global predicts 22% upside

pharmaceutical sector, pharma

Laurus up for 9th straight day, soars 23% in 1 month. What's driving stock?

Topics : Biocon Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon