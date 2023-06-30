Paytm partners with Shriram Finance to strengthen its loan distribution biz



Now, Shriram Finance products will be available on Paytm's platform, through which the digital platform will be expanding its credit services and also drive financial inclusion. With this partnership, the two brands are coming together to augment digital financial services including the distribution of credit. One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, on Friday, entered into a strategic partnership with retail non-banking finance major Shriram Finance to offer financial services to its users, including loan products.



This strategic partnership combines Paytm’s wide reach and technology infrastructure with Shriram Finance’s lending expertise as the largest retail NBFC in India. Powered by Paytm’s fintech leadership as a loan service provider (LSP) focussed on compliance and quality of loans, this partnership will integrate Shriram Finance wide geographical presence across the country, especially rural areas, the company said. “India is witnessing high growth in retail credit demand, it is only likely to increase with greater participation from rural and semi-urban India. A lot of this demand will come from the digitally literate, young generation brought up in the mobile telephone proliferation era and those having comfort in having all their transactions through handheld devices. To take advantage of this opportunity while staying true to our ethos of serving the unserved and underserved, and vision of becoming the most preferred financial services destination, Shriram Finance has collaborated with the pioneer of mobile payments, Paytm, across the country,” said Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance.



With Assets under management of Rs 1,85,683 Crore, 2,922 branches and employee strength of 64,052, Shriram Finance is the largest retail NBFC in India. Shriram Finance caters to 7 million customers across India, driven by the self-employed ecosystem in India. “Our commitment to expand credit distribution gets further boost with our new strategic partner Shriram Finance. We are happy that together we will be able to create credit offerings to serve small merchant partners and entrepreneurs of India,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm.