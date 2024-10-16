Business Standard
Blinkit rolls out 10-min return service for clothes, footwear in key cities

The new service is launched in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune; company plans to add more cities soon

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

Quick-commerce platform Blinkit has introduced a new service allowing returns and exchanges for clothing and footwear within 10 minutes in select cities across India, addressing the critical problem of size and fit faced by online shoppers.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Blinkit's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Albinder Dhindsa said, “Introducing easy returns on Blinkit! Customers can initiate a return/exchange in case of a size or fit issue with the delivered product. This solves a crucial problem of size anxiety for categories like clothing and footwear."

He further said, “The cool part - return or exchange will happen within 10 minutes of raising a request! We've been testing this in Delhi NCR for a couple of weeks and have now enabled it for Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. More cities to be added soon!"
 

Specific details of how the 10-minute return process will work have not yet been formally released by Blinkit. However, it is anticipated that users will initiate the request via the Blinkit app, with a dedicated pickup service, ensuring the process is completed within the promised timeframe.

Blinkit revises it 'zero notice' policy

Blinkit has revised its employment contracts, particularly for key employees, by replacing its “zero notice” policy and introducing a two-month notice period for several top-level personnel, Moneycontrol reported.

This change comes in response to increasing competition within India's $5.5 billion quick-commerce market. Blinkit is facing growing pressure from competitors like Zepto, Flipkart, and Swiggy, all of whom are fiercely vying to attract and retain top talent in this fast-growing sector.

The decision to extend the notice period is seen as a strategic move to prevent employee poaching by rivals. A source cited in the report noted that well-funded companies like Zepto or Flipkart could offer lucrative packages to Blinkit employees, prompting them to leave. The extended notice period is intended to help Blinkit retain its workforce and mitigate the risk of losing talent to competitors.

Zepto offers 72-hr exchange policy

Zepto reportedly offers a 72-hour exchange policy for apparel items that are damaged or defective upon delivery. Both Blinkit and its rivals now feature a range of products from popular brands like Adidas, Pepe, FabIndia, Jockey, Boldfit, XYXX, US Polo Association, Paragon, and Liberty, as they continue to explore growth opportunities in the fashion industry.

Topics : Blinkit Indian ecommerce Zepto

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

