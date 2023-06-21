Blue Dart stock flying high on better business prospects, improving volumes

In early May, Motilal Oswal had a “neutral” recommendation with a target price of Rs 6,190 while the stock was trading at Rs 5,734. The report cited high ATF (aviation turbine fuel) prices and low business volumes as negatives.



Logistics company Blue Dart Express has seen big moves in the recent past, with its share price up 25 per cent in the last six weeks to Rs 7,231.10 (a five-month high). This is primarily because several securities analysts have changed their stance on the business.