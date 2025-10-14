BMW India expects EVs to make up 30% of overall sales before 2030

Luxury carmaker BMW expects its electric vehicle sales to surge over the next few years, accounting for around 30 per cent of the overall sales before 2030, driven by new products and enhanced adoption of green vehicles in the country, according to company's President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar.

The German luxury carmaker's electric vehicle portfolio in India currently accounts for around 21 per cent of the overall sales.

In an interaction with PTI, Brar said the company would like to have electric models in every vehicle segment it operates in the country.

"We have done well in the electric segment, and we would like to build on that further. We are today, 21 per cent and I think at this rate, we may do 30 per cent even before 2030, which is mandated by the government," he noted.

Between January and September, BMW Group India retailed 2,509 electric BMWs and MINIs, a growth of 246 per cent year-on-year. The share of EVs in total sales increased to 21 per cent with iX1 becoming the highest-selling electric car, followed by the flagship i7 in second spot. The carmaker has raced past 5,000 electric vehicle deliveries since 2022, when it commenced sales of such cars in the country. Elaborating on the overall strategy, he noted that the automaker is also focusing on enhancing its sales network. "We have to grow the network, because Tier 2, 3 is growing well, we need to get into those towns," Brar said.

BMW would also work towards initiatives on finance in order to reduce cost of ownership, he stated. "How do we bridge the gap and give confidence to those consumers that, you know, owning a luxury car is not expensive. It is as affordable as mass premium. These are some of the things that we would like to work on," Brar said. On expected timelines for the Indian luxury car segment to touch 1 lakh unit sales per annum, he said, for that to happen, the industry would have to grow by 13-14 per cent. Brar noted that the Indian consumer is changing and wants to spend more on luxury items as compared to the earlier generations who focused a great deal on savings.

"So, our customer, who is between 25 to 45, has a propensity to spend, enjoys the finer things in life. They want to enjoy luxury. They want to enjoy the brands. And which is why I feel it (luxury car segment) will even explode further," he added. In India, there's a set of consumers who feel that buying a luxury item is a sin, he said. "There are customers who feel guilty about indulging themselves, but I think that mindset is slowly changing, because people feel that if I am working hard and earning well, why should I not indulge right?" Brar stated.

"So, I think that the mindset of indulging is equal to sin is also kind of moving away, and people are taking a plunge into this category," he added. The Indian luxury car industry remains minuscule as compared with the overall passenger vehicle sales in the country. BMW on Tuesday launched the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman All4 in India, priced at Rs 64.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will be available in the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU). "Born from the legendary John Cooper Works racing heritage, this car embodies the spirit of motorsport, with performance and precision at its core. Built to excel in every environment, this John Cooper Works is engineered to dominate the track, city streets, and rugged terrain alike," Brar said.