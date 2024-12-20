Bombay HC dismisses Seclink's plea challenging Dharavi revamp project award

The Bombay High Court (HC) dismissed a petition filed by SecLink Technologies Corporation (STC) challenging the Dharavi redevelopment project award in favour of the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) and Adani Properties Private Limited (APPL). STC is a UAE-based real estate and construction company.

In its conclusion, the HC’s division bench, comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyay and Justice Amit Borkar, stated that “the grounds urged in support of the petition lack force, and accordingly, the challenge to the impugned action on the part of the respondents – authorities, whereby the earlier tender process was cancelled and fresh tender process has been resorted to, fails.”

In November 2018, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) tender was issued by the GoM headed by Devendra Fadnavis. A year later, the GoM signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Railways for the inclusion of 45 acres of Mahim-Matunga railway land.

In March 2019, the chief executive officer (CEO) of DRP under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (DRP/SRA) wrote a letter to the SecLink consortium stating that they were the preferred bidder in the case.

In June 2019, the GoM sought the Advocate General’s (AG) opinion on whether the inclusion of railway land constituted a material change to the tender conditions or not. Responding to the GoM’s query, AG Ashutosh Kumbhkoni stated that the inclusion of railway land constituted a material change in tender conditions, so there was a need to go for fresh bids.

Between August and October 2020, the GoM’s Committee of Secretaries (CoS) accepted the AG’s recommendations and advised the cabinet to cancel the 2018 tender. The cabinet, headed by the then chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, cancelled the tender, and in November 2020, the GoM announced it would go for fresh bids for the project. Challenging the decision, SecLink filed a writ petition before the Bombay HC.

In October 2022, the GoM headed by Eknath Shinde issued a fresh tender for the DRP. Bids were opened, and APPL was declared the preferred bidder. In July 2023, the GoM issued APPL a Letter of Award (LoA). In the same month, the Bombay HC accepted SecLink’s prayer for making APPL a party to its petition.