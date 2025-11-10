Monday, November 10, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WeWork India Q2FY26 results: PAT drops to ₹6.4 cr; revenue rises to ₹585 cr

WeWork India Q2FY26 results: PAT drops to ₹6.4 cr; revenue rises to ₹585 cr

Total income, however, rose to ₹585.54 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal, from ₹499.47 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

WeWork

Launched in 2017, WeWork India, which provides flexible workspaces to corporates, has presence in eight major cities with 70 operational centres spanning 7.8 million square feet | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm WeWork India Management Ltd on Monday reported a sharp plunge in consolidated net profit to ₹6.4 crore in the latest quarter ended September, on a higher base effect.

Its net profit stood at ₹203.74 crore in the year-ago period, driven by a deferred tax credit.

Total income, however, rose to ₹585.54 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal, from ₹499.47 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Launched in 2017, WeWork India, which provides flexible workspaces to corporates, has presence in eight major cities with 70 operational centres spanning 7.8 million square feet.

 

WeWork India said its portfolio would expand in the second half of this fiscal with about 11,000 desks under fitout, a further 3,000 desks awaiting landlord handover, and 15,000 desks under LOI. This will help in increasing the portfolio to 10 million sq ft.

(From left) Karan Virwani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, WeWork India Management Limited and Clifford Lobo, Chief Financial Officer, WeWork India Management Limited during IPO press conference in Mumbai | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

"Our Q2 results signify a defining moment in WeWork India's journey. With record revenue, expanding margins, and our first IndAS PAT-positive quarter, we have demonstrated that flexibility and profitability can coexist at scale," Karan Virwani, the company's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said.

He noted that the company is evolving beyond physical spaces into a full-stack ecosystem of workspace solutions, services, and technology.

"WeWork India is creating sustainable environments that empower organisations and impact communities to do their best work. We are not just growing faster; we are growing smarter, driving record revenues and expanding margins while delivering long-term value. This is proof that a sustainable, tech-enabled workspace model can power the future of work in India," Virwani said.

WeWork India was recently listed on the stock exchanges.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

