Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Bosch's potential Whirlpool buy could boost firm's presence in India

Bosch's potential Whirlpool buy could boost firm's presence in India

German multinational firm Bosch is considering a multi-billion-dollar acquisition of American white goods manufacturer Whirlpool

Bosch
Bosch
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 12:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The potential acquisition of Whirlpool by Bosch could significantly impact Bosch's market presence in India's appliances sector, where both companies are key players, according to a report by the Financial Express.

Bosch, a prominent German multinational, is reportedly considering a multi-billion-dollar acquisition of Whirlpool, an American white goods manufacturer. This move aims to strengthen Bosch's global position in the household appliances market, which would also bolster its presence in the Indian market.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Bosch operates BSH Home Appliances in India, a subsidiary that sells products under brands like Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau. BSH Home Appliances has invested significantly in India, with its Sriperumbudur factory near Chennai, reportedly amounting to Rs 800 crore. With plans to further expand its footprint in India, BSH aims to increase its sales to Rs 5,000 crore in the coming years, indicating its strategic focus on the Indian market.

The company sees India as a critical growth market, particularly in categories like dishwashers where it holds a market leadership position.

Bosch competes with Whirlpool, LG, and Samsung in India's appliances market. Acquiring Whirlpool could potentially expand Bosch's product offerings and market reach in India.

The news of Bosch's potential acquisition of Whirlpool has positively impacted Whirlpool of India's stock, which surged by 19 per cent to a two-year high following a Reuters news report. This reflects investor optimism about the strategic implications and potential synergies of such an acquisition.

More From This Section

Zomato adds restaurant partner support feature for hiring and registrations

Bharti Airtel announces 10-21% hike in mobile tariffs from July 3

Paytm opts out of regulatory licences, shifts focus to distribution

Infosys BPM opens 2nd office in Puerto Rico's Aguadilla, to create 325 jobs

Tata Group retains top spot as India's most valuable brand at $28.6 billion


Despite the parent company Whirlpool Corporation reducing its stake in Whirlpool of India earlier this year, it reaffirmed its commitment to the Indian market, highlighting its strategic importance for future growth.

Whirlpool of India reported net sales of Rs 6,830 crore at the end of the financial year 2023-24. At the time, the firm reiterated its focus on maintaining and expanding its market share despite recent stake reductions by its parent company. This indicates robust growth potential and competitive dynamics in the Indian market.

For Bosch, India remains a critical emerging market alongside Turkey, with the company reporting robust double-digit growth in categories such as dishwashers, where it is a market leader.

As discussions around the potential acquisition progress, stakeholders and industry watchers will be closely monitoring developments that could reshape the dynamics of the global and Indian household appliances market.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Whirlpool hits 52-week high on signing new marketing pact with HUL

Whirlpool of India, HUL announce marketing alliance for Surf Excel

India's rising valuations prompt foreign companies to sell holdings

Whirlpool accelerates debt reduction as interest rates stay high: Report

Whirlpool sells 24% stake in India unit for $468 mn, now holds 51%

Topics :WHIRLPOOLWhirlpool IndiaBoschBosch IndiaHome appliancesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story