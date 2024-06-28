Bosch's potential Whirlpool buy could boost firm's presence in India

The potential acquisition of Whirlpool by Bosch could significantly impact Bosch's market presence in India's appliances sector, where both companies are key players, according to a report by the Financial Express.

Bosch, a prominent German multinational, is reportedly considering a multi-billion-dollar acquisition of Whirlpool, an American white goods manufacturer. This move aims to strengthen Bosch's global position in the household appliances market, which would also bolster its presence in the Indian market.

Bosch operates BSH Home Appliances in India, a subsidiary that sells products under brands like Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau. BSH Home Appliances has invested significantly in India, with its Sriperumbudur factory near Chennai, reportedly amounting to Rs 800 crore. With plans to further expand its footprint in India, BSH aims to increase its sales to Rs 5,000 crore in the coming years, indicating its strategic focus on the Indian market.

The company sees India as a critical growth market, particularly in categories like dishwashers where it holds a market leadership position.

Bosch competes with Whirlpool, LG, and Samsung in India's appliances market. Acquiring Whirlpool could potentially expand Bosch's product offerings and market reach in India.

The news of Bosch's potential acquisition of Whirlpool has positively impacted Whirlpool of India's stock, which surged by 19 per cent to a two-year high following a Reuters news report. This reflects investor optimism about the strategic implications and potential synergies of such an acquisition.

Despite the parent company Whirlpool Corporation reducing its stake in Whirlpool of India earlier this year, it reaffirmed its commitment to the Indian market, highlighting its strategic importance for future growth.

Whirlpool of India reported net sales of Rs 6,830 crore at the end of the financial year 2023-24. At the time, the firm reiterated its focus on maintaining and expanding its market share despite recent stake reductions by its parent company. This indicates robust growth potential and competitive dynamics in the Indian market.

For Bosch, India remains a critical emerging market alongside Turkey, with the company reporting robust double-digit growth in categories such as dishwashers, where it is a market leader.

As discussions around the potential acquisition progress, stakeholders and industry watchers will be closely monitoring developments that could reshape the dynamics of the global and Indian household appliances market.