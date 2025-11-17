Home / Companies / News / Sellwin Traders to buy 36% of Kumkum wellness in preferential share swap

Under the share swap deal, Sellwin will issue its equity shares on a preferential basis to KWPL and its shareholders at ₹15 per equity share, Sellwin Traders said in a statement

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r
Under this agreement, Sellwin Traders plans to acquire an initial 36 per cent equity stake in KWPL (Kumkum Wellness Pvt Ltd), with an option to increase its holding up to 60 per cent within the next 18 months, Sellwin Traders said in a statement
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:14 PM IST
Sellwin Traders on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire a 36 per cent stake in Kumkum Wellness in a share swap deal.

Under this agreement, Sellwin Traders plans to acquire an initial 36 per cent equity stake in KWPL (Kumkum Wellness Pvt Ltd), with an option to increase its holding up to 60 per cent within the next 18 months, Sellwin Traders said in a statement, adding that this phased acquisition underscores Sellwin Traders's confidence in KWPL's business model and long-term growth potential.

Under the share swap deal, Sellwin will issue its equity shares on a preferential basis to KWPL and its shareholders at Rs 15 per equity share, it said.

The MoU also sets a clear roadmap within which the parties aim to formalise definitive agreements by 31 December 2025.

Monil Vora, Director, Sellwin Traders Limited, said, "We are excited to embark on transformative global partnerships, reaffirming our growth-centric vision".

Vora added that the phased acquisition of Kumkum wellness underscores company's confidence in its business model and long-term growth potential and the company believes this collaboration will strengthen its foothold in the wellness sector and create meaningful value for shareholders.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

