Sellwin Traders to buy 36% of Kumkum wellness in preferential share swap

Sellwin Traders on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire a 36 per cent stake in Kumkum Wellness in a share swap deal.

Under this agreement, Sellwin Traders plans to acquire an initial 36 per cent equity stake in KWPL (Kumkum Wellness Pvt Ltd), with an option to increase its holding up to 60 per cent within the next 18 months, Sellwin Traders said in a statement, adding that this phased acquisition underscores Sellwin Traders's confidence in KWPL's business model and long-term growth potential.

Under the share swap deal, Sellwin will issue its equity shares on a preferential basis to KWPL and its shareholders at Rs 15 per equity share, it said.