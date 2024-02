Issuing fresh guidelines on Monday, the fintech clarified about its digital wallet, UPI services, as well as recharge and other services.

Paytm crisis: In the wake of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s crackdown on Paytm's affiliate Paytm Payments Bank, the financial services platform issued further clarifications on the services it will continue or discontinue on it, following the February 29 deadline set by the central bank.

According to the fintech, the Paytm app can be used for bill payments and recharges. "Paytm continues to support a wide range of payment options…" it said.

Hear it directly from us! Will Paytm QR work as before? Can you continue to use Paytm app for recharges and bill payments? All questions answered here! #PaytmKaro #DigitalIndia #PaytmApp #UPI #Fintech

Reassuring its associated merchants, the fintech said that the QR code (Quick Response code) is working just as fine. It can be used for accepting "fast, secure and safe payments."

"All Paytm services and devices are operating as usual," it added.