Lighthouse invests ₹225 crore in premium occasion wear Kalki Fashion

Founded by Saurabh, Shishir, and Nishit Gupta, Kalki offers premium bridal, festive, and occasion wear for both men and women

Aneeka Chatterjee
Apr 29 2025

Private equity (PE) firm Lighthouse Funds, with a total fund size of ₹4,000 crore, has invested ₹225 crore in premium occasion wear brand Kalki Fashion for an undisclosed amount of equity. The fund, which has previously backed Wow! Momo and Kama Ayurveda, will fund the South Delhi brand's expansion across domestic and international retail markets.
 
Speaking on the investment, Saurabh Gupta, founder and chief executive officer of Kalki Fashion, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Lighthouse Funds as we enter our next growth phase. This partnership will enable us to scale our retail presence in domestic and international markets, enhance supply chain efficiency, and continue to invest in new product development and customer experience to serve our customers.”
 
 
The Rainmaker Group acted as the exclusive advisor on this transaction. This investment comes as Kalki Fashion is actively expanding its retail presence in metro cities and Tier 1 cities, and internationally.
 
Anshul Jain, managing director, Lighthouse Funds, commented, “Kalki has built a strong brand in the premium occasion wear segment, focusing on quality and craftsmanship. As India continues celebrating weddings, festivals, and special occasions, Kalki is poised to become the brand of choice for consumers who seek elegance and exclusivity.”
 
Founded by Saurabh, Shishir, and Nishit Gupta, Kalki offers premium bridal, festive, and occasion wear for both men and women. On the international front, it has a strong customer base in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.
 
Lighthouse is a mid-market private equity firm focused on growth investments in the consumer, manufacturing, and healthcare space. The firm has invested in over 35 companies across the country. Lighthouse’s marquee investments include leading Indian brands such as Duroflex Mattresses, Fabindia, Kushal’s Retail, and Nykaa, among others.
 

